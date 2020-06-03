A delegation comprising seven officials from the Karibib Town Council and representatives of the town’s informal settlements paid a visit to the Gobabis Municipality yesterday for a study on up-scaling informal settlement upgrading.

The purpose of the one-day visit was for the delegation to meet officials from the Gobabis Municipality and learn from the institutional setup that has enabled Gobabis to successfully upgrade its informal settlements through community-driven servicing and upgrading of erven, as well as the installation of water and sewerage systems.

The delegation was given a tour of the Freedom Square informal settlement.

Speaking to this news agency on Tuesday, Gobabis Municipality public relations officer Frederick Ueitele said the project is unique because of its community participation, which enables people from low-income areas to afford land.

“As a result of the water and sanitation project between the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN), the Namibia Housing Action Group (NHAG) and Gobabis Municipality, 1 088 fully serviced erven have been allocated to people in Freedom Square and a further 700 erven have been identified and will be allocated in the coming months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Property Officer at the Karibib Town Council, Jafet Garoeb, said the Gobabis Municipality has advanced in informal settlement upgrading.

