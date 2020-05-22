Dempers appointed as FirstRand Namibia CEO

FirstRand Namibia appointed Conrad Dempsey as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective from 1 July 2020, as the current CEO’ Sarel van Zyl will retire on 30 September 2020, the Group said in a media statement to Nampa on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Groups chairperson Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi said the designated CEO, Dempsey, brings a wealth of work experience from around the world and successfully led the groups RMB Namibia as the CEO.

“The Board is delighted to have appointed Conrad Dempsey as CEO, before Conrad’s career in investment banking he worked in Europe, Australia, and South America and across Africa in financial services and the natural resources sector. He filled several roles in corporate finance locally and internationally,” Zaamwani-Kamwi said in the statement.

She added that the designated vision, energy, and commitment of the designated CEO, is well known in the market.

Zaamwani-Kamwi said the outgoing CEO, Van Zyl’s firm hand “guided the group’s commitment to its planet, partnership, profit and people mandate successfully through the past few years’ and It’s time for the next level of leadership to take FirstRand Namibia further

Van Zyl served the Group for 38 years.

In the statement, van Zyl said: Van Zyl said, “We have developed a strong core leadership team over the last 5 years, and I have complete confidence in the team I leave behind. I wish them well as they build on the solid foundations we achieved to date.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency