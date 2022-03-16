Deputy chair says NC and regional councils must work hand-in-hand

The National Council (NC) and regional councils have a symbiotic relationship and must work hand-in-hand to deliver services to the citizenry as direct representatives of the people.

This was the assessment of the NC’s deputy chairperson, Ephraim Jane, during the opening of a consultative meeting with the NC secretariat and the 14 chief regional officers (CROs) in the capital on Tuesday.

The one-day event aims to strengthen ties between the two bodies.

It will also discuss the mandates, powers and functions of the entities, while the decentralised and delegated functions and powers to regions by the government also featured to “ensure that citizens draw full benefits”.

Held behind closed doors, the meeting deliberated on legal issues hampering service delivery at both institutions with a view toward “making resolutions” to smoothen the execution of mandates.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency