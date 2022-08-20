Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga, says Namibia has now arrived at a point where it has to decide if it will be part of the green energy solution.

Speaking at the first Namibia Green Hydrogen Conference in Windhoek on Wednesday, Shilunga said the green energy revolution is sweeping across the world and will see cleaner forms of energy replacing fossil fuels.

‘We must all harness the power of natural resources to the fullest extent possible for this energy transition. Green hydrogen is produced through renewable sources such as the wind and sun and holds a significant massive promise in meeting the world’s future demands,’ she said.

The deputy minister added that Namibia has massive land, solar and geographical position advantages, strong wind sources, stability and good international relations and trade, which gives it a competitive edge.

This will enable the country to be at the forefront of green hydrogen development and progress towards greater energy independence.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency