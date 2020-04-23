Despite Namibians finding themselves in a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations to prevent further spread of the virus, the measures are commendable, Country Director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr Eric Dziuban has said.

Speaking at the COVID-19 Information Centre here yesterday, Dziuban said Namibia recorded 16 COVID-19 cases, with no new cases confirmed for over two weeks, evidencing that the lockdown as a measure of reducing further transmission is effective.

“We cannot know for sure that the transmission has stopped, hence the Ministry of Health is conducting mass COVID-19 testing to get a better understanding of whether there are still transmissions missing, however in the meantime we have evidence that the spread is slowing down due to the lockdown as there has not been any new cases,” he said.

He noted that despite Namibians finding themselves in difficult situations, it is for a good cause and the country has not only made sure that the spread is curbed by the lockdown, but the government is making sure that the health care system is ready for what might come in the different regions.

He also explained that COVID-19 is a new virus and experts are still learning about issues like immunity, what happens after infection, whether an individual who tested positive and becomes COVID-19 negative can spread the virus, and to find a cure.

“The best thing we can do now is really to slow down the transmission, to better prepare our health system and to allow Namibians to understand what works well against the virus thus far, we still have a long way to go, the fight is not over by any stretch but there is hope that this difficulty is paying off,” he noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency