Devastating fire engulfs refugee camps in Bangladesh

A devastating fire swept through several camps of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district yesterday, destroying about 2,000 homes and leaving thousands of people homeless.

No casualties have so far been reported, according to local media.

Emdadul Haque, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room in Chattogram, told reporters that the fire started at camp No. 10 and subsequently spread to two other camps No. 11 and 12.

On information, 10 firefighting units rushed to the area and brought the blaze under control at around 5:00 p.m. local time.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at around 2:45 p.m. local time, has not been ascertained with officials yet to comment on the accident.

