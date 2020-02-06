Development should not just happen in urban centres: Nuyoma

Outlying areas like the Kavango regions need development so that job creation does not only take place in urban areas.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) David Nuyoma said this when he led the board of trustees and as well the staff of the GIPf on a tour through the blueberry agricultural project it (GIPF) funded on Wednesday.

The GIPF invested N.dollars 117.5 million in a local company called Konigstein Capital for a blueberry agricultural project at the Mashare Irrigation Scheme.

Konigstein Capital has a 25-year lease agreement to operate from the scheme located in the Kavango East Region and is expected to grow 20 -150 hectares of blueberries for export purposes.

The company will also produce wheat, maize, and potatoes on 120 to 460 hectares of arable land at the scheme.

We took a decision to prioritise certain sectors that are in line with the developmental aspirations of the nation. In this respect agriculture is one of the sectors, Nuyoma said.

GIPF joined up with Konigstein Capital he added in terms of what they planned their capacity to carry out agriculture in the country.

We want to bring investment closer to the people. In the Kavango regions we have natural resources such as the Okavango River that runs perennially throughout the year as well as the good soils, he said.

Thus the GIPF he said wants a good liason between the management of the project and the surrounding communities.

What the partnership also demonstrates he further explained is that there is more than just traditional agriculture involved.

You have engineers here, soil scientist, hydrologist to bring out the holistic impact the sector provides, Nuyoma stressed.

The company he stated produced over 2000 tons of wheat and maize last year as well as potatoes of over 1000 tons.

On the blueberries, Nuyoma said the company has secured a good market for the product in Europe and that it has good returns.

GIPF has investment the CEO said in health, education, renewable energy, services as well as manufacturing.

