Diesel pump prices to decrease next week

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced the decrease of diesel pump prices by 40 cent effective countrywide from 07 October 2020, while petrol pump prices will remain unchanged.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, the ministry said the new pump prices for diesel in Walvis Bay will be N.dollars 11.58 cents per litre, while petrol prices will remain N.dollars 11.65 per litre.

“During the month of September 2020, the exchange rate between the Namibia dollar against the US dollar has strengthened. It appreciated on average from N.dollars 17.22 in August to N.dollars 16 .62 in September 2020. Moreover, freight has slightly increased during the period under review. The cost shipping product was increased 91 per cent above flat freight rates in September compared to 74 per cent in August,” the statement reads.

During September, the international price of refined petroleum products declined in comparison to the previous months. The average international price for refined petrol was US.dollars 48.38 per barrel in August compared to US.dollars 46.99 in September 2020, while that of refined diesel was US.dollars 48.45 per barrel in August compared to US.dollars 42.79 in September, the statement added, explaining that the objective of the review exercise is to ensure that the fuel pump price is, at all times, reflective of the import price and to do so in an orderly manner.

“The review can either reveal an under-recovery, indicating that the pump price was lower than the import price; or an over-recovery, indicating that the pump price was higher than the import price. An under-recovery is ordinarily passed onto the consumer or alternatively it is defrayed from the National Energy Fund,” said the ministry.

Source: Namibia Press Agency