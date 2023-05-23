Diplomat stresses the role to convey values to new generations

Angolan ambassador to the Republic of Namibia Jovelina Imperial highlighted the importance of transmitting values to the new generations, adding that in them lies the continuity of the struggle of ancestors and heroes in favour of affirming the dignity of African peoples.

The diplomat said so during an event ahead of the commemorations of the 60th anniversary of the creation of the African Union (AU) in this country.

During the activity, members of the diplomatic corps visited the Khmasdal school, which houses around 200 children with disabilities.

On the occasion, Jovelina Imperial highlighted that the group of African ambassadors decided to celebrate the date with children with disabilities as a way of expressing concern for education.

During the activity, the African Group donated goods to the school as a expression of their contribution to the education of these Namibian children.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Netumbo Ndaitwah, who was satisfied with the move that serves as an example of union and solidarity among Africans.

Similarly, Netumbo Ndaitwah referred to the need for the continent to have a common agenda, in order to achieve the development of the African peoples.

The African Union celebrates next Thursday, May 25, 60 years since its creation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1963. An organization made up of 55 countries that promotes their integration at the level of the African continent.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)