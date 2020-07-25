Disagreements and differences in Swapo are not result of Team Harambee or Team Swapo: Geingob

Swapo party president, Hage Geingob, said the ongoing divisions within the party did not emerge as a result of the so-called Team Harambee or Team Swapo, Even though human emotions, misunderstandings and differences are there.

Geingob made these remarks on Saturday when he addressed delegates attending the party’s postmortem meeting for 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections underway at a local hotel in Windhoek, concluding on Sunday 26 July 2020.

Geingob said Swapo is a composition of human beings who share similar values and ideologies. Therefore, people must understand that emotions, misunderstandings which will lead to disagreements and differences in opinions will always be there. But the most important thing within the democratic process of contestation is peace.

He said that he always advocated for intra-party democracy support where there is healthy and robust competition. Encourage fellow comrades never to forget that they are not enemies but to remember and remain brothers and sisters who still need to respect each other after the elections.

‘What I never advocated for is the demonisation, insults, rumour mongering and under-handed tactics which make it difficult to look one another in the eye and sit at the same table after contestation,’ said Geingob.

He added that he never used any platform to bad-mouth his opponents during Swapo internal electoral campaigns or the National and Presidential elections. Therefore, people should abide by the rules and accept defeat within a democratic process.

‘It is disappointing that those who refuse to accept defeat, resort to insulting the intelligence of comrades, claiming people who were flocking to the rallies and that delegates who voted with their conscience were bought,’ expressed Geingob.

He further added that claims that proceeds from the current fishing sector corruption case were used to buy votes during the sixth Elective Congress, is not true. Thus the party’s politburo will undertake an internal investigation of the party donations since 2004.

Source: Namibia Press Agency