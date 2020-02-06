Disgruntled members of Swapo at Oshakati protested in front of the party's regional office today, demanding that their regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo resign with immediate effect.

This follows a decision Wednesday to have the recall of Oshakati councillors Onesmus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka cancelled, who the protestors are saying should be replaced by Leo Shinime and Heimo Uunona.

Spokesperson of the group, Sigo Amunyela in their petition on Thursday accused Nelongo of contradicting the decision to recall Shilunga and Kamwanka.

Nelongo told Nampa that the recalling of the two councillors was cancelled during a conciliatory meeting held on Wednesday at Oshakati which was attended by the Swapo regional leadership, Shilunga, Kamwanka and the leadership of the executive committees.

Receiving the petition, Nelongo told the protesters that it is their right to air their views and grievances, saying whatever they have raised will be forwarded to the regional Swapo leadership for consideration.

Source: Namibia Press Agency