/DISREGARD RELEASE: Seegene Inc./
Summary
We are advised by Seegene Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Seegene signs exclusive supply agreement with the Kuwaiti government, issued 18-May-2021 over PR Newswire. [ Wrong distribution timing(it should be rel…
