Top Stories:
Press Releases

/DISREGARD RELEASE: Seegene Inc./

Published On:

Summary

We are advised by Seegene Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Seegene signs exclusive supply agreement with the Kuwaiti government, issued 18-May-2021 over PR Newswire. [ Wrong distribution timing(it should be rel…

More On Africa

We are advised by Seegene Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Seegene signs exclusive supply agreement with the Kuwaiti government, issued 18-May-2021 over PR Newswire. [ Wrong distribution timing(it should be released after a week) ]