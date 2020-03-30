Divundvu Village Council installs five stand pipes to curb COVID-19

The Divundu Village Council on Saturday installed five standpipes for sanitation purposes its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Athanasius Maghumbo said.

Maghumbo told Nampa in a telephonic interview on Sunday the standpipes were installed at prominent and designated places such as hiking points where people gather a lot.

The standpipes he said will be used to supply water to residents and visitors for sanitation purposes as per the World Health Organisation guidelines in regard to the COVID-19.

“The pipes were also installed to promote the importance of handwashing and maintain the further spread of the COVID-19,” the CEO said.

Maghumbo said the installation of the pipes was completed on Saturday but explained that they had to source required materials from Rundu which is 200 kilometers away.

Meanwhile, he said the first steps the village council undertook were to sensitise and continue sensitising the residents and visitors about COVID-19.

He said they did this through the distribution of notices, giving guidance and direction to businesses regarding the preventative measures on the virus.

“Council also reconnected the water supply to all clients whose water was disconnected as the ministerial directive,” he stated.

The staff of the village council Maghumbo stressed is also updated daily regarding COVID-19 through the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

“Furthermore, the council is on alert and keenly following updates from central government as well,” the CEO pointed out.

Source: Namibia Press Agency