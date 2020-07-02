D&M rail drivers recognised with certificates in operating heavy vehicle machines

Eleven drivers of the D&M Rail Construction company on Thursday received certificates in operating heavy vehicle construction machines at a ceremony that was held at Kalkfeld in the Otjiwarongo Constituency.

D&M Rail Construction Project Manager, Leon Steyn joined by the company’s training manager, Edwardt Kambongarera handed over the certificates to the drivers.

The D&M is a Namibian rail construction company which is contracted by Government through the TransNamib to upgrade and maintain sections of railway lines between Kranzberg in the Erongo Region and Tsumeb in the Oshikoto region.

The company is now busy upgrading a portion of railway line between Kalkfeld and Omaruru where it has successfully completed a total of a 24 kilometre rail portion.

On Thursday, 11 drivers of company were recognised with certificates after they successfully passed a practical training course after the company tasked them to use and operate different types of heavy vehicle construction machines at Kalkfeld settlement.

The railway line construction company also at the same occasion it donated 30 winter clothes to the kindergarten children.

The clothes were purchased at a cost of N.dollars 15 000.

Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor, Marlay Mbakera attended both events and she thanked the D&M Rail Construction for leaving footprints among the community members where it worked before in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The company has a total of 180 rail construction workers on the Kalkfeld-Omaruru project.

