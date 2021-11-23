Dollar United takes lead in Okahandja Football League

The Okahandja Football League is set to conclude this coming weekend with three teams vying for the top prize as Dollar United top the log standing after beating Young Fresh 2-1 at Okahandja’s Nau-Aib Stadium on Sunday.

Dollar United’s victory over Young Fresh has given them 28 points, putting them two points ahead of Young Fresh in second place. Oshako FC is still in contention for the title in third place with 25 points, and thus have to defeat second-placed Young Fresh in the last game of the league campaign as well as hope that Dollar United do not pick up points if they are to become champions. That means the league title will be decided on a goal difference, with Oshako holding a slight advantage with 30 goals, eight more than Dollar United and Young Fresh who are both on 22.

Another interesting turn of events will see the league being decided on a goal difference should Young Fresh, who take on Oshako in their final clash on Sunday, emerge victorious while Dollar United, who face California in their next outing, lose. That would put both teams on 28 points on the final day, which makes for exciting viewing.

The fight for the top eight is still tight with Northern United, who are on 16 points and California, now on 17 points, edge closer to eighth-placed Okahandja FC, on 19 points.

Other weekend fixtures also saw Northern United demolishing Battle Boys 9-2, while Legends FC drew 2-2 with California FC. Okakambe FC, who are yet to record a victory, were once again left to lick their wounds after going down to Mikra United by four goals to nil. Should Dollar United emerge victorious on Sunday and claim the league, they will go down in history as not once having tasted defeat in their entire league campaign.

The results of the past weekend’s fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, 20 November

Northern United 9-2 Battle Boys

Legends 2-2 California

Okahandja FC 0-0 Oshako

Sunday, 21 November

Mikra 4-0 Okakambe

Smokol Boys 4-2 Oshetu United

Dollar United 2-1 Young Fresh

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Ten projects benefit from NILALEG

The Namibia Integrated Landscape Approach for Enhancing Livelihoods and Environmental Governance to Eradicate Poverty (NILALEG) Project handed over 10 grants to projects in the Kunene, Ohangwena and Omusati regions on Friday.

The grants, worth over N.dollars 6.8 million, were officially handed over at Omaovipanga in the Kunene Region, where five projects at Omaoipanga, Ruacana, Okongo, Nkulivere and Zambezi also benefited.

The NILALEG project was launched last year in conjunction with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Namibia and is funded by the Global Environment Facility with support from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia.

NILALEG is designed to promote an integrated landscape management approach in key agricultural and forest landscapes, reducing poverty through sustainable nature-based livelihoods, protecting biodiversity and restoring forests as carbon sinks, and promoting Land Degradation Neutrality.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta stated that the grants will help enhance people’s livelihoods. It will also assist in meeting the expected outputs of the project through the reduction of poverty, protecting and restoring forest as carbon sinks, biodiversity conservation and promoting land degradation neutrality.

The minister said based on the outcome of the grant facility’s first call for proposals, 10 grants were approved after a tight scrutiny process and these fall under the three investment windows namely crop and rangeland management, agroforestry and nature-based enterprise.

“For these three windows, key results are expected to be achieved, some of which are employment creation and improvement of livelihoods of people who will benefit both directly or indirectly,” he added.

Shifeta further urged the beneficiaries to work hard and dedicate themselves to the projects in order to ensure effective delivery.

EIF Chief Executive Officer Benedict Libanda said that as a fund, they will do all they can to support the transition to a more sustainable future.

“We want this transition to come as fast as possible,” he said, urging all stakeholders and the implementing partners of the NILALEG Project to ensure that they hold one another accountable for the success of the project.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency