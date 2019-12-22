Domestic economic activity contracted during the third quarter of 2019 due to declines in the mining and wholesale sectors, the latest Quarterly Bulletin released by the Bank of Namibia (BoN) shows.

Released on Friday, the document said the weak performance of the mining sector was attributed to lower production of diamonds, uranium and zinc concentrate.

However, activity in the construction sector, it contained saw a recovery during the third quarter of 2019 which was mainly driven by a strong rise in the government construction works, it stated.

Meanwhile: Declines in transport and housing inflation led to a slowdown in inflation during the period under review, it said.

It further said total government debt continued to increase year-on-year, reflected in both the domestic and foreign borrowings, while the country's current account deficit improved during the third quarter of 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency