Domestic economic activity records decline in 2019 third quarter

Domestic economic activity contracted during the third quarter of 2019 due to declines in the mining and wholesale sectors, the latest Quarterly Bulletin released by the Bank of Namibia (BoN) shows.

According to the bulletin released on Friday, the weak performance of the mining sector was attributed to lower production of diamonds, uranium and zinc concentrate.

Activity in the construction sector saw a recovery during the third quarter of 2019.

'The pick-up in the construction sector was mainly driven by a strong rise in the government construction works,' the central bank stated.

Meanwhile, declines in transport and housing inflation led to a slowdown in inflation during the period under review.

Total government debt continued to increase year-on-year, reflected in both the domestic and foreign borrowings, while the country's current account deficit improved during the third quarter of 2019.

This improvement was as a result of smaller merchandise trade deficit, coupled with increased inflows on the secondary account income account, due to higher Southern African Customs Union (SACU) receipts.

The current account recorded a deficit of N.dollars 1.1 billion during the third quarter of 2019, compared to N.dollars 1.3 billion during the same period in 2018.

Source: Namibia Press Agency