Domestic economy exceptionally weak during second quarter: BoN

The domestic economy remained exceptionally weak during the second quarter of 2020, the Bank of Namibia quarterly bulletin for September indicates.

The bulletin, availed to Nampa on Thursday, shows that the slower activities were particularly reflected in the tourism, transport, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, construction, and mining sectors.

“Slow activities in the sectors were mainly attributed to COVID-19 pandemic-induced effects. Very weak activity was reflected in the collapse in passenger arrivals in the tourism sector and lower cargo volumes in the transport sector. Moreover, lower output was registered in the manufacturing sector, while real turnover in the wholesale and retail trade sector also declined,” it reads.

The construction sector activity also slowed due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and similarly, in the agriculture sector, livestock marketing activity declined as a result of farmers restocking during the period under review.

Signs of improvement were, however, observed in the communication sector during the period under review. Namibia’s inflation rate decelerated further during the second quarter of 2020, due to a lower inflation for housing, transport, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Growth in money supply (M2) rose while growth in credit extended to the private sector slowed during the second quarter of 2020. Year-on-year growth in M2 rose to 14.7 per cent at the end of the second quarter, from 7.3 per cent at the end of the same quarter in 2019.

“The higher growth in M2 was underpinned by an increase in domestic claims of the depository corporations, specifically net claims on central government. However, growth in credit extended to the private sector slowed due to a slackening in demand for credit, particularly by the corporate sector, consistent with the sluggish growth within the domestic economy,” the report reads.

Source: Namibia Press Agency