Domestic economy expected to contract by 7.8 per cent: BoN

The domestic economy is expected to contract by 7.8 per cent in 2020 followed by a moderate recovery in 2021, the Bank of Namibia’s (BoN) Economic Outlook report for August 2020 shows.

The report availed to Nampa on Tuesday indicates that the domestic economy is estimated to contract by 7.8 per cent in 2020 compared to a lesser contraction of 1.1 per cent in 2019.

“The estimated deeper contraction during 2020 is mainly attributed to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which led to travel restrictions across the world and lockdowns in many countries, including Namibia. The most affected sectors include hotels and restaurants, mining, transport and storage, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, financial and insurance services and construction,” it said.

The Namibian economy is, however, projected to recover to growth rates of 2.1 per cent in 2021 and 2.7 per cent in 2022, respectively.

The latest overall growth projection of -7.8 per cent for 2020 represents a downward revision from -6.9 per cent published in the April 2020 Economic Outlook Update, the report stated.

It further reads that year-to-date information about the economic activity for 2020 suggests that estimated contractions in hotels and restaurants, mining, agriculture and manufacturing on account of COVID-19 are likely to be weaker than predicted.

“Risk to domestic growth is currently dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially through uncertainty regarding its expected duration. The risk to domestic growth is dominated by ongoing travel restrictions in place for many countries, including Namibia. Such a measure is restricting business activities and causing disruptions to supply. Other risks to domestic growth outlook include the persistently low international process of Namibia’s export commodities and adverse climatic conditions,” it adds.

The world economy is estimated to contract by 4.9 per cent in 2020, and to recover to a growth rate of 5.4 per cent in 2021. The world economy recorded a 2.9 per cent growth in 2019.

“The estimated contraction in the global economy is a downward revision when compared to the April 2020 World Economic Outlook, mainly due to a more protracted return to full economic activity as COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions are lifted gradually,” reads the report

Source: Namibia Press Agency