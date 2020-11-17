Dordabis farmers step in for Stephanus Hostel

Farmers in the area of Dordabis have taken the initiative of providing food and toiletries to learners staying in Stephanus Hostel at Dordabis.

The hostel is run by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia (ELCRN) with a capacity of 120 learners. It houses learners in grades 0 to 7 at Dordabis Primary School.

During a recent visit to the hostel, Nampa was informed that the hostel has been receiving food from the Dordabis Farmer’s Association twice a week since the beginning of 2020.

Gerd Niehaus, a member of the Dordabis Farmer’s Association, said they saw the need to provide food and improve the living standard of pupils after an alert about the situation from the hostel matron earlier this year.

“When we were informed that the school was experiencing a shortage of food and lacked funds we took up the responsibility of seeing that the kids have food every day. As farmers in the area we came together to discuss the matter and decided that we were going to take charge and see to it that they never run out of food again. Our primary concern is to keep them fed and healthy,” he stated.

The farmer’s association has reportedly been helping Stephanus Hostel since 2018 when they first donated 120 mattresses to the hostel.

“In 2019, my wife and I fixed all broken windows and asked companies to donate basins, taps and toilets. However, drainage is still an issue because it’s a very old hostel,” Niehaus said.

Currently, the association is in the process of raising funds for three solar geysers and a stove.

“Our priority right now is to get a big industrial stove that can be used for proper catering. At the moment it is difficult for staff members because they cook on fire outside the hostel,” added Niehaus.

Stephanus Hostel matron Eliezabeth Garoes in an interview with Nampa expressed gratitude to the farmers who have been supplying the hostel with food.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown our German partners gave us some money for food. After lockdown when the kids started returning to school I asked a local farmer to give us food on account but later had to cancel it because we could not pay back. When we receive money from Government we buy enough food for the kids but this year there was nothing. I am therefore grateful for what these farmers have been doing for the hostel. They supply us with food, toiletries and wood; and my hope is that they continue supporting the hostel,” said Garoes.

