Dordabis water woes persist despite water structure improvement

Dordabis settlement community members have expressed concern at the continued water shortage despite efforts by the Khomas Regional Council to upgrade water infrastructure.

During a recent visit to Dordabis some residents pointed out to Nampa that water is their main challenge, stating that it could take an entire day for water to reach some houses from the tanks.

“Water does not reach all houses. The near houses get water and it takes an entire day for those far to get water. It becomes a problem especially during weekends because we can go the whole weekend without water. When we don’t have water we ask from those who have,” explained resident Petrus Afrikaner.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview, Windhoek Rural Constituency Councillor Penina Inga Ita said that community members have the responsibility of tracing the trenches of their water pipes to identify the challenge.

“We told the community to follow the trenches because if pipes have been underground for too long tree roots could enter and block the pipes. The community themselves need to initiate and organise themselves to follow their trenches and see where the blockage is. If pipes are blocked they need to dig up and replace the pipes. We have advised them long ago and it’s now their duty to do that,” Ita said.

She added that in comparison to how it was before when community members only accessed water at specific times when a diesel water pump was being used, they now have water available for as long as the sun is shining.

“The tanks are always full and that is now left as their responsibility,” said Ita.

Dordabis received a solar water pump system valued at N.dollars 483 995 in July this year. The pumps have been providing water since August 2020.

A Dordabis socio-economic survey conducted by the Khomas Regional Council between February and March 2019 indicated that 54 per cent of Dordabis households receive water through piped means whilst 43 per cent of households receive water from boreholes. Three per cent indicated to depend on other sources.

