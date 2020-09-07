Dormant dairy plant of National Youth Service revives

A dairy plant belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS) at Rietfontein which was dormant for many years has now been revived with 150 Brown Swiss breed cattle earmarked for milking.

Rietfontein is situated alongside the B8 road between Kombat and Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region.

NYS executive for agriculture, Dr Gabriel Hangara on Saturday told a delegation who visited the plant and headed by the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero that the milkery area at the centre was idle for many years as it was dilapidated and has undergone renovation in July this year.

His team, he said has started milking 15 Swiss breed cattle for now with the machines since 11 August 2020.

This number is however expected to increase as they (cattle) are busy giving birth, he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency