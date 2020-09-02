Drimiopsis San community demonstrate against violence towards San women

The San community in Drimiopsis, Omaheke Region on Wednesday staged a peaceful demonstration against violence and abuse of San women in Drimiopsis.

The march follows the alleged rape and murder incident of 27-year-old Anna Geinamses, who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered between 01 and 02 August 2020 in Drimiopsis.

The group of approximately ten residents dressed in black and red marched along the Trans Kalahari Highway, to the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court before proceeding to the Gobabis Police Station where they delivered a petition signed by 380 Drimiopsis community members to the Namibian Police Force, Omaheke Regional Crime Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner, Christopher Kalimbula.

In the petition read by Johannes Abusema, the group on behalf of the Drimiopsis community demanded that the accused in Geinamses case and others arrested for similar crimes are not granted bail as they have witnessed these individuals commit the same crime again when released.

They also claimed their rights to freedom from violence saying: “We all want to live in peace and happiness. All forms of violence, rape and child marriage violate our human rights, dignity, freedom and it is degrading treatment.”

They also petitioned for an effective police response at the settlement, noting that the absence of a police station has resulted in increased criminal activities and delayed cases as the residents have to wait for the police to come from Gobabis whenever a crime occurs.

The group further highlighted the issue of increasing bars and shebeens in Drimiopsis saying such places have become hotspots for violence against women where COVID-19 regulations are not adhered to.

Additionally, the community demanded for proper flushing toilets saying, the lack of proper ablution facilities has forced the community to make use of the bush and this has exposed girls and women to violent acts such as rape.

Receiving the petition, Kalimbula assured the protestors that their petition will be directed to the rightful destination.

“We confirm that we are aware of the case that brought about this petition, the case of murder, rape and kidnapping. We want to say, as one of the

members of the justice system, we have thus far done a good job on this case and we think that eventually justice will be served,” he concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency