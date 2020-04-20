Driver dies in Eheke gravel road accident

A 37-year-old man died on the spot after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on the Eheke gravel road of the Oshana Region’s Ondangwa Rural Constituency at around 11h55 on Saturday.

Confirming the incident to Nampa on Sunday, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Community Affairs Office in the region identified the deceased as Simasiku Green Mafwila from Ondangwa Town.

According to Aiyambo, the deceased was driving without a drivers’ licence. He was driving a white Opel Corsa registered as N31010SH which was carrying three passengers.

The car, Aiyambo said, overturned, rolled and left two of the passengers, 29-year-old Kapolo Erastus and Iiyambo Oswald Makondo, 25, with mild injuries.

The third passenger, identified as Justina Uupinge, 23, from Eheke village sustained a slight injury and was taken to the hospital where she was discharged on the same day.

The next of kin of the deceased are informed and the Ondangwa Police have opened a culpable homicide case in connection with the accident.

Aiyambo also reported the theft of a trailer stolen from the complainant’s residence at Ekuku suburb in Oshakati at around 08H00 on Thursday.

Aiyambo pointed out that the suspects entered the complainant’s yard, pushed the trailer out and hooked it onto their vehicle before driving away.

It is a brown home-built trailer with registration number N117117SH worth N.dollars 45 000.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency