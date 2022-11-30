Driver’s licence testing suspended at NaTIS Outjo

The Roads Authority (RA) on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of driver’s licence testing services at its Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS) centre at Outjo in the Kunene Region.

The RA in a media statement said the service is temporarily suspended because of ongoing renovations at the testing facility situated at Outjo’s NaTIS complex.

The suspension is effective from 29 November 2022 until 09 December 2022.

Services related to learner’s licence and roadworthy testing are not affected and will continue at the centre.

“Clients requiring driving licence testing services in and around the Outjo district are advised to visit the Otjiwarongo NaTIS centre for assistance,” it said.

The RA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency