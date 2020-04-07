Drowning and rapes reported to police

A 30-year-old man allegedly drowned on Friday while fishing at Omhangela Village in Ongwediva Constituency.

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said that Johannes Feinge drowned while fishing. Next of kin were informed of his death. An inquest docket was opened.

In another incident at Tsandi on Saturday, a man age unknown, was arrested for the alleged rape read with the Domestic Violence Act, of his niece at Olukulo Village. It is alleged that during 2020 on various occasions at Olukulo Village, he raped his 14-year-old niece.

The victim is a grade 7 learner and was allegedly raped by her uncle in her sleeping room and as a result she fell pregnant. The suspect was arrested and will appear at Okahao Magistrate Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident on Saturday at about 07h00 at Onanke village,

Omuthiya area, a 2-year-old boy died after he sustained serious hot water burns. It’s alleged that Mutaleni Konisa, died on the way to Omuthiya State Hospital after he sustained hot water burns last Tuesday but was allegedly not taken to hospital until his situation worsened. Next of kin were informed. Police investigations continue.

The police at Onesi opened an inquest docket of alleged suicide after a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck in his yards on Saturday. The incident allegedly happened at about 07h00 at Osheedhia village in Omusati Region, it is alleged that Nepeni Kadhila Nandeinotya was found hanging with a rope around his neck, from a tree inside their yard. No suicide note found. Next of kin were informed. Police investigations continue.

In another incident on Friday at about 18h00 at Odimbwa village, a 6-year-old female, a grade 1 learner at Ekangolinene Combined School, was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old cousin. The suspect and the victim reside in the same house. The suspect was arrested and will appear at Outapi Magistrate Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency