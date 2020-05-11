E-learning and illiteracy a challenge in Omaheke: Semba

Omaheke Director of Education Arts and Culture, Pecka Semba has said out of 47 schools in the region about 10

schools have not fully adopted to the new mode introduced for the continuation of teaching and learning due to their remote locations.

Speaking during a regional update at the COVID-19 Information Centre on Monday, Pecka said, the region has not been very successful with the E-

learning mode due to unavailability of internet connectivity at most schools and lack smart electronic devices in most households, however the

director highlighted that the region is thriving in the off-line learning mode.

“Despite the unavailability of internet connectivity at this schools and lack of modern technologies, our schools are clustered and we go out of our

way to print materials for learners at this schools and communities,” Semba said.

The high rate of illiteracy among parents and care-takers is also another challenge in the region, as the region accommodates a fair number one of

the marginalized communities (San) and majority do not have the literacy level to attend to their children.

“When we bring booklets to the parents, they should be prepared to teach this children, but they are not because they are illiterate,” he said.

Semba however commended the community members and teachers, citing that despite the illiteracy challenges, the teachers and some grade 12

and 10 learners and other community members who have taken the initiative to help parents who are illiterate.

The director further noted that the cost of printing the booklets for the learners is likely to become another barrier in the near future as it is costly.

Semba also commended the positive attitude of both learners, parents and village assigned representatives towards the newly introduced mode of

learning and teaching.

“We have been frequented by a lot of calls; learners are even coming to our offices in terms of this mode of learning, they want to be updated and

they are contacting their subject teachers and the principals are also giving a very positive feedback in terms of this,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency