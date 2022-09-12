Eagles complete series whitewash

Namibia’s cricket men’s national development side, ‘the Eagles’, completed a 2-0 series whitewash over the Lahore Qalandars through an 83-run victory in the second 50 over match at the Wanderers Cricket Club in the capital on Friday.

The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat first and posted 259 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 49.1 overs, (259/10).

Opener Lo-Handré Louwrens set the foundation for the Eagles, scoring 94 runs from 92 balls, while Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton struck 46 runs from 56 balls.

In response, the Qalandars could only manage 176/10 in 45.3 of their 50 overs as the lost their second and final match of the series.

Salman Fayyaz top scored for the Qalandars with 58 runs from 68 balls while captain Hamza Nazar scored 32 runs from 55 balls.

Right-arm slow bowler Helao Pikkie Ya France starred with the ball as he took four wickets for 34 runs in his 9.3 overs, as Bernard Scholtz took two wickets for 25 off nine overs.

Loftie-Eaton, Dirk Theunissen and Tangeni Lungameni all took a wicket each to lead the Eagles to a convincing victory.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency