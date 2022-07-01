Eagles make it two in a row

Namibia's senior cricket team, the Eagles beat the United States of America (USA) by six wickets to win their second match of the Twenty-Twenty (T20) Castle Light tri-series by six wickets at Trusco United Cricket Fields here Thursday.

The host won the toss and sent the visitors to bat first, setting a huge total of 194 runs for five wickets (194/5) in their 20 overs.

USA captain Monank Patel scored 50 runs from 30 balls while batting at number two with Aaron Jones and Jaskaran Malhotra contributing 47 and 42 runs respectively.

Spinner Jan Frylinck was the toss of Namibian bowlers taking two wickets for 32 runs from three overs.

In reply, Namibia produced a controlled batting performance with captain and man of the match Merwe Erasmus scoring 72 runs not out from 34 balls and David Wiese scoring 45 not out from 24 balls.

Also contributing handsomely was Divan La Cock who scored 34 from 21 balls and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton scoring 24 runs from 16 balls.

Speaking at the end of the match, Erasmus said the Eagles produced a great performance against a quality side in cold weather conditions.

“We are getting used to these cold conditions as we prepare for what we should expect in Scotland. We have played a decent amount of games on this pitch and we know that it has a lot of boundaries available. There was no doubt that we were going to be able to chase that total,” he said.

He added that what they needed to do was to stay calm and get one of the batters to set a good foundation, to give themselves a chance of winning the match and gain momentum to win the series.

He further stated that while it is good to win the matches, there are also lots of goals and targets set by the team to be achieved which they will continue working hard to achieve.

Namibia won their first match of the tri-series against Jersey by 65 runs in Windhoek on Wednesday.

On Friday, Namibia will play both the USA and Jersey at the same venue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency