Earthquake recorded north-west of Khorixas

An earthquake was recorded approximately 97 kilometres North West of Khorixas in the early hours of Sunday at about 03h41.

According to a media statement issued by the Ministry of Mines and Energy’s Geological Survey deputy executive director, Gloria Simubali, the event was recorded by seven seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network, namely Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Karibib and Aus.

It is further revealed that the earthquake registered a preliminary local magnitude of 5.6 as recorded by the Namibian Seismological Network at latitude -19.722 degrees south and longitude 14.399 degrees east. Furthermore, the earthquake was recorded to be shallow at a depth of less than 15 kilometres.

Additionally to the main event, seven aftershocks (earthquakes occurring after the main event) were recorded in the same area with local magnitudes ranging from 2.3 and 3.6 in the same area.

Simubali assured that more events will be analysed as data continue to be recorded and urged the public to take precautionary measures in case they feel an earthquake.

“If you find yourself indoors, try going outside safely when possible, otherwise find refuge under a table. If you are outdoors, find a spot well clear of buildings, trees and power lines. Stay and face away from windows and watch out for falling objects,” she explained.

