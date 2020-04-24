ECB turns down NamPower’s application for an increase in bulk electricity tariff

Electricity Control Board (ECB) has resolved not to increase bulk electricity tariff after reviewing Namibia national power utility’s ( NamPower) application for an effective bulk tariff increase of 3.9 per cent, an increase from an average N.dollars 1.65 per kilowatt-hour to N.dollars 1.71 per kilowatt-hour.

After studying and fully applying itself on the NamPower application, the ECB resolved that the average tariff will not change and will remain at N.dollars 1.65 per kilowatt-hour for the period under review 2020/2021, ECB chief executive officer, Foibe Namene said in a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday.

“This effectively means a zero per cent tariff adjustment. In determining the tariff, the ECB considered several factors, including the impact of the tariffs on the Electricity Supply Industry, consumers and the economy at large. The approved tariff is applicable to NamPower bulk customers such as Regional Electricity Distributors (REDs), Local Authorities, Regional Councils and Mines,” she said.

Namene added that in order to mitigate the impact of the tariff on consumers and the economy, especially during times when the economy is struggling, the ECB allowed an amount of and N.dollars 50 million from the Long Run Marginal Cost (LRMC) fund.

The amount will be used by NamPower to supplement fuel costs for Van Eck and Anixas Power Plants or procure emergency energy if necessary.

Due to the current depressed economic situation, no LRMC was provided as part of the tariff for the period 2020/2021 and the ECB will in future consider reinstating the recovery of the LRMC fund, Namene said.

“Distributors will individually apply to the ECB for a review of their tariffs, which when approved will be applicable to end consumers. As part of the discussions with the Minister of Mines and Energy, the Ministry availed N$ 15 million through the National Energy Fund (NEF), to mitigate the potential impact of an increase on distribution tariffs,” she said.

She added that the ECB is cognizant of the fact that the economy is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but is equally dependent on reliable and affordable electricity supply. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the Regulator to ensure a sustainable electricity industry at affordable tariffs.

Source: Namibia Press Agency