ECG recoups GH¢38m debt from clients in Central Region

The Central Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has recovered more than GH¢38 million owed by its customers across the region since the commencement of its debt collection exercise on Monday, March 20.

The amount represents 14.9 per cent of the GH¢255 million owed ECG by domestic users, businesses, organizations, ministries, departments, and state agencies for power already consumed.

Currently, the Central Regional outfit of ECG is owed more than GH¢217 million by more than 1,000 customers across the 10 operational districts in the region, according to Mr. Awal Marmah Boye, the Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG.

ECG has embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise to recover all unpaid bills amounting to GH¢5.7 billion from its customers.

The exercise, which will last for a month, is being led by the Revenue Mobilization Taskforce with support from the National Taskforce.

Disaggregating the debt in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, he said, Ghana Water Company and Ameen Sangari, a manufacturing company in Cape Coast, owed ECG GH¢60 million and GH¢13,000 respectively.

Both companies are yet to make any payments.

The Kasoa enclave, largely the Awutu Senya East Municipality, recorded the highest number of debts owed the ECG in the region.

Reassuring customers of improved services, he said: “We are determined to collect every pesewa owed the company.

“The target is 100 per cent and the plan is to get everyone who owes to pay, so we are not leaving anyone out.”

He appealed to clients not to hinder the taskforce from reading their meters, but rather collaborate to ensure success of the exercise.

He said every member of the task force had an ID for easy verification, while no-one would accept cash payment during the exercise, but consumers would be assisted to make payments through the known channels.

