ECN addresses media reports

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has strongly condemned against personal attacks, insults, hate speech and death threats directed towards its Chief Executive Officer on social media platforms.

The attacks were condemned in a media statement availed to the media on Thursday regarding several issues surrounding the ECN and the recently concluded 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The statement signed by the Commission's Chairperson, Advocate Notemba Tjipueja says the ECN has noted with concern the personal attacks, insults, hate speech and death threats towards its CEO, Theo Mujoro on social media platforms and those sent to him personally.

The Commission reiterates that the decisions are made collectively and members of the public should desist from personal attacks and singling out the CEO, read the statement.

On the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the commission said the ECN was notified by the Namibian Police on Monday, about the discovery of two control units found and it was able to identify the items.

It said it could publicly confirm that the serial numbers of the two control units recently discovered by the Namibian Police correspond positively with the serial numbers that were shared in a Public Information Notice on Missing EVMs dated 30 October 2019 in the local media.

The ECN would like to clarify that only two control units were found and are still in the custody of the police, it said.

Since investigations into the rest of the missing EVMs continue, the Commission said it anticipates that the Namibian Police will make a breakthrough in the remaining units, in which it appealed to members of the public urging anyone who has the EVM units to return them to the nearest police station, as they remain state property.

On the theft of ECN laptop computers, it said a case of theft of five laptop computers was opened with the Namibian Police against its Technical Advisor to the CEO.

In this connection, the Commission would like to inform the public that five new unused laptops where removed from the ECN premises without authorization, it says.

As for the pending court case on the just concluded elections, the Commission said on 11 December 2019, it received a notice of motion filed with the Supreme Court of Namibia by Panduleni Itula and others related to the just concluded national elections.

The Commission said it is within the purview of the Courts to ventilate all allegations surrounding the electoral process.

The ECN is therefore not in a position to comment on any allegations or statements or any other person on matters related to the case as it is sub judice, it concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency