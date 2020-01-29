ECN announces three candidates for Otjiwarongo by-election

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Wednesday announced names of three candidates as have been duly registered and fit to contest the Otjiwarongo Regional Constituency by-election on 09 March 2020.

The candidates are from the Landless Peoples' Movement LPM, as Sebeteus Guiteb, 45, Marlay Mbakera, 44, for the Swapo-Party and the 36-year-old Erastus Mbumba as an independent candidate.

ECN returning officer for the Otjiwarongo by-election, Jafet Karamata made the announcement of the three candidates Wednesday morning at the Otjozondjupa Regional Council Chambers.

We checked through all the documents you submitted to us, and we are confident to declare you dully registered to contest in the Otjiwarongo by-election in March this year, he said.

Guiteb is the Otjiwarongo LPM brach coordinator, while Mbakera a Swapo-Party's Women Council mobiliser in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor Julius Neumbo who died in a road accident on 10 December 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency