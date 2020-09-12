ECN calls on Eros’ residents to change constituency

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), has called on residents in Windhoek’s Eros suburb who previously registered in Windhoek Rural to change their current constituency to Windhoek East Constituency.

ECN in a media statement availed to Nampa recently said all residents in the Eros suburb with voters cards indicating Windhoek Rural, should do the change before the deadline on Tuesday, 15 September 2020.

It said residents can visit the ECN head office or go to the various registration points set up around their constituency to make the changes so they are eligible to vote in the regional council and local authority elections set for 25 November 2020.

One of the notable registration points where residents can go include the Suiderhoff Military Base, Centaurus High School, open space next to Metro Shopping Centre in Klein Kuppe, Paramount Medical Centre and Windhoek Gymnasium amongst others, the electoral body concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency