ECN denies journalists access to election result statement

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday refused to grant the media access to a media statement on election results read out by its chairperson, Advocate Notemba Tjipueja, in a media briefing.

In her statement Thursday afternoon, Tjipueja announced regional council results of constituencies where counting and verification have been finalised.

She left soon after delivering her statement and when asked by journalists for a copy of the statement, ECN Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer, Theo Mujoro said Tjipueja “is not keen to share the statement with the media”.

Mujoro advised that journalists follow the final regional council and local authority election results via the ECN application or its website.

“Just follow on the app. We have made life easier for you. Why do you like to complicate things?” he said.

Journalists, however, demanded to be provided with the statement as the application is faulty or not user friendly, and the document is needed for media practitioners as factual evidence for their news reports.

Source: Namibia Press Agency