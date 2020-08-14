ECN engages stakeholders in Kunene on local authority elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday convened a stakeholder summit in Opuwo to exchange knowledge on its operational mitigation strategies amidst the supplementary registration of voters set for September.

Due to the changes in the COVID-19 regulations on Wednesday which limits gatherings to a maximum of 10 people per event, the summit was attended in six segments of 10 people per group.

Speaking at the meeting, ECN regional coordinator for the Kunene Region, Mike Nganjone said the commission is on track with preparations for the registration of voters between 07 and 15 September 2020.

Nganjone also said the ECN has introduced strategies to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that the commission is working hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health and Social Services to ensure that those involved in the registration process, be it ECN officials or voters, are safe from the virus.

“ECN will be enforcing hygiene measures at each store, disinfect surfaces and object frequently while also providing PPE for all staff and designing of work-process in compliance with social distancing protocols,” Nganjone said.

He further added that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supervisors will be training team leaders and team leaders will train the registration officials.

The training for team leaders will take place from 19 to 24 August, while the training for registration officials is set for 27 August to 04 September 2020.

Nganjone also said they sent a proposal for close to 35 provisional mobile registration points to the headquarters and they are awaiting the approval to start with the disinfection of points and preparations.

