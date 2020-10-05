ECN Otjiwarongo waiting for political parties to submit election candidate names

The registration of the Otjozondjupa Region’s candidates for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections is taking place at a slow pace, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) returning officers have said.

The two returning officers, Elifas Ndipulalye and Zongo Kaura for the regional council elections and local authority elections, respectively, are tasked with receiving the applications for candidates in both the regional council and local authority elections at Otjiwarongo.

The two told Nampa in separate interviews that by Monday afternoon, no candidate intending to contest the elections had submitted his or her name to their offices.

The registration of candidates of political parties, associations and organisations in the regional council and local authority elections slated for 25 November 2020, is ending on 16 October 2020, while for independent candidates the deadline is 14 October this year.

“We have not received any name of a candidate, either from a political party, association, organisation or individuals intending to contest the elections so far,” they said.

Candidates for the regional council elections must fill in the ECN Nomination Form 21, while ECN Nomination Form 22 is to be completed by the local authority election candidates.

The regional council nomination form should be accompanied by a registration fee of N.dollars 2 500 and two passport photos, while applicant candidates in the local authority elections do not pay a cent, but should only attach two passport photos to the form.

For the independent candidates, it is required by the ECN laws to submit a list of 150 names of eligible voters from the constituency or local authority area the candidate intends to stand for.

Candidates should be 21 years old or above.

Source: Namibia Press Agency