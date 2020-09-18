ECN registers 11 259 voters in Kunene

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) registered 11 259 voters in the just-ended supplementary registration of voters in the Kunene Region, ECN regional coordinator Mike Nganjone said.

The supplementary registration of voters for the November 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority Elections took place countrywide from 07-15 September.

Nganjone in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said of the 11 259 voters registered, 221 are new voters while the rest registered for various reasons such as a change in surname, moving constituencies, or to obtain duplicates.

The Epupa Constituency recorded 2 419 registered voters, Opuwo Urban 2 216 and the Opuwo Rural Constituency 1 076.

Kunene south had a total of 1 473 voters registered, Kamanjab 1 228, Sesfontein 1 182 while the Khorixas Constituency registered 1 665 voters.

COVID-19 social distancing regulations were observed throughout.

“Those that came to register showed that they are well-educated with regards to the regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19. As far as reports I received are concerned, they adhered, always wore masks and washed hands on site where we provided tippy taps,” he said.

Nganjone described the exercise as smooth as people who came for registration were well-informed about official documents needed for the registration, adding that the team worked hard and diligently to accommodate all eligible voters that wanted to register.

Source: Namibia Press Agency