ECN registers approximately 96 000 voters in first week

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has registered approximately 96 247 eligible voters countrywide during the first week of the voters’ supplementary registration process.

The registration for the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections slated for 25 November 2020 started on Monday, 07 September 2020 and runs until 15 September.

ECN Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer Theo Mujoro in a media statement availed here Sunday said of the total number of voters registered thus far, 34 270 are new voters registering for the first time, while the difference is individuals registering due to changed addresses and replacement of lost or damaged voter cards.

“The ECN would like to express satisfaction with the numbers captured so far at the various registration points despite teething problems experienced with the biometric voter registration kits at a few registration venues around the country,” said Mujoro.

Mujoro noted that the electoral body is pleased with the way the public has responded to the process, given the relatively long queues especially in the urban centres across the 14 regions.

He further applauded the electorate for heeding the call to visit the registration venues in order to participate in the important democratic process.

Source: Namibia Press Agency