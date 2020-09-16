ECN registers over 10 000 voters in ||Kharas

The Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN)’s regional coordinator for ||Kharas, Augustinus Ucham, said the region has registered about 10 350 voters during the just-ended supplementary voter registration process.

Of those registered, 3 645 were new applicants, 2 166 have changed addresses and 4 539 have collected duplicates of their voter cards.

The registration process for the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections slated for 25 November 2020 started on 07 September and ended on Tuesday.

“I am more than satisfied with the number of those that have registered, but I cannot say that all those that wanted to be registered were all registered, maybe some went back home without registering because of the long queues and all that,” said Ucham in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday.

The ECN had targeted 150 000 people to be registered during the supplementary registration countrywide.

Ucham said even though the eligible voter were frustrated because of the slowness of the process and the breaking down of the machines there were no major violence reported.

‘Everything went very smoothly, even though the eligible voters were frustrated by the process, which was slow, as the machines were overloaded because of the long queues and kept on breaking down,’ he said.

The exercise targeted Namibians who had lost their voter cards, turned 18 years, changed names and surnames, relocated from their previous towns and constituencies or who wanted to replace their damaged ECN voter cards.

The ||Kharas Region has seven constituencies and nine local authorities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency