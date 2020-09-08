ECN registers over 500 people on first day in ||Kharas

The Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN) regional coordinator for ||Kharas, Augustinus Ucham said the region has registered about 535 on the first day of the voter supplementary registration process.

The registration process for the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections slated for 25 November 2020 started on Monday and runs until 15 September.

“When we started the process on Monday, the coming of the people was slow, but it picked up and we managed to register 535 people, it is really reasonable. It is satisfactory for the first day,” said Ucham in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday.

He said the region has 30 teams, adding that ECN has a target of 150 000 people to be registered during the supplementary registration countrywide.

The exercise targets Namibians who have lost their voter cards, turned 18 years, changed names and surnames, relocated from their previous towns and constituencies or who want to replace their damaged ECN voter cards.

||Kharas Region has seven constituencies and nine local authorities.

When Nampa visited the two voter registration points in Keetmanshoop on Tuesday, less than 10 people were seen in the queues.

Registration officials and those registering could be seen practising social distancing, sanitising hands and wearing masks at all times as the country continues to battle the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency