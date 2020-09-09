ECN says 2014 voter cards valid for 10 years

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has said misinformation is circulating amongst the public regarding the validity of the voter cards issued in 2014 during the general registration of voters.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ECN gave its assurance that the voter cards issued in 2014 are valid and said voters can use these cards to vote during the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

“In terms of section 25(1) of the Electorate Act, a general registration must take place at intervals of not more than 10 years during a period determined by the president by proclamation in the Gazette,” the statement said.

It said the last general registration of voters took place in 2014 and the next one will be conducted in 2024, thus all voters’ cards issued in 2014 are valid for a period of 10 years.

It further noted that the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections are constituency-based elections and it is thus important that each eligible voter ensures that they are registered in the constituency/local authority area where they reside in order for them to be able to vote during the 2020 elections.

Source: Namibia Press Agency