ECN trains registration officials for Ncamagoro by-election

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Monday started training registration officials for the by-elections in the Ncamagoro Constituency of the Kavango West Region, following the death of constituency councillor Johannes Kahonzo Sikondo last month.

ECN manager of communications Lina Ndengu said the training will run until Friday, with the supplementary registration of voters set to take place next week.

She said a date for the by-election has not yet been set as they are waiting for the proclamation to be gazetted by the President.

According to the Regional Councils Act, if a vacancy occurs in a particular constituency, the ECN is obligated in terms of the law to conduct a by-election in that particular constituency within 90 days from the date the vacancy occurred.

As per the Electoral Act, Act 5 of 2014, supplementary registration of voters is to be conducted in accordance with Section 38(1) read together with Section 25 (2) of the act.

Meanwhile, the supervisor of the supplementary registration of voters in the constituency, Bernard Mudumbo said the supplementary registration will allow persons who have turned 18 years since the last registration, to be included in the voters’ register.

He said persons who have moved from one constituency to another, or persons whose voter registration cards are reported lost or damaged; and any other applicant who qualifies for registration in terms of the act can take part in the supplementary registration of voters.

He said the commission has successfully recruited 50 registration officials who are currently undergoing training at Rundu and has secured all the required vehicles for the process.

“Twenty vehicles will be used during the supplementary registration of voters for a total of 10 polling teams which have been established,” he added.

Registration officials at all the registration points across the constituency will adhere to strict preventative measures in place to lessen the impact of COVID-19.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency