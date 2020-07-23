ECN uses online recruitment for supplementary registration of voters

The Electoral Commission of Namibia has started its online recruitment process for mainly unemployed youth to perform certain functions during the supplementary registration of voters slated for 07 to 15 September this year.

A statement availed to Nampa by the ECN on Wednesday explained that the recruitment exercise is based on their strategy to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 during the pre-electoral and post-electoral phases of the elections.

It further noted that the online recruitment approach helps to reduce contact with contaminated surfaces and objects through the handling of thousands and thousands of application forms sent from across the country to the ECN Head Office.

“The physical handling of application forms presents a clear public health risk based on the health literacy provided by authorities, hence the new measures. Candidates shortlisted for the positions of regional coordinators, assistant coordinators and supervisor of registration/returning officers will be interviewed via a virtual platform as opposed to physical in-person interactions, in line with our COVID-19 mitigation strategy,” it reads.

The supplementary registration of voters exercise creates around 6 000 temporary vacancies and the polling process approximately 13 000 temporary positions.

“As of Wednesday, no less than 69 000 applications have already been received through the online platform from across the country,” it stated.

ECN further noted that with only six days to go before the closing date, the number of applications received exceed the total number of physical applications received for the 2019 supplementary registration, which was around 53 000 applications.

The commission added that it is cognisant of the fact that a significant number of online applications would come from people in mainly urban centres who enjoy greater access to modern technology and the internet, adding that it will take into account these realities and challenges during the final phase of the recruitment process to ensure that the outcome is not the only representative but also reflective of the socio-economic and demographic dynamics of all regions.

“While the focus remains on giving opportunities to unemployed young Namibians, the ECN’s recruitment process must also ensure that gender balance is considered and that people with disabilities are included as well as persons from marginalised communities,” the statement concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency