Economic and Social Justice Trust backs Shoprite strike, calls for boycott

The Economic and Social Justice Trust has thrown its weight behind the Shoprite, Checkers and Usave workers who are currently on strike in efforts to get better wages.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, the trust’s chairperson Herbert Jauch said the wages paid to the workers are an injustice and a reminder of the wage starvation that some Namibian people are subjected to.

He said for several years, Shoprite has ignored workers’ pleas for better wages and benefits to enable them to at least meet their basic needs.

“Instead of meeting these demands which Shoprite could have easily done given the profit margins and the multimillion-dollar bonuses that the company continues to pay to its top managers, Shoprite continues with its highly exploitative and union-bashing practices,” Jauch stated.

The workers, through the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau), are demanding an entry-level salary of at least N.dollars 2 500 per month, a general salary increase of N.dollars 600 plus the introduction of a transport and housing allowance. They also asked that temporary employees should be treated as permanent workers after 12 months of employment.

According to Jauch, these are reasonable and modest demands that could easily have been met by Shoprite in 2015, when the workers held their first countrywide strike.

He said instead, the company offered a mere 5 per cent increase which in practical terms meant an increase of N.dollars 100 per month for a worker with a monthly income of N.dollars 2 000. The lowest-paid person gets N. dollar 1 900 at entry level.

“It is hardly surprising that after years of unfair treatment, Shoprite workers rejected this offer and decided to go on strike. As Shoprite and its subsidiary companies such as Checkers and Usave make their money from purchases by Namibians, the Namibian public can now show solidarity in very practical ways,” he stated.

He said the trust joins the calls by Shoprite workers and Nafau for the public to boycott the stores of Shoprite and its subsidiaries to pressurise the company to negotiate in good faith and to accept the justified demands of its workers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency