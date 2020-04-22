Economy must protect Namibians: !Gawaxab

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) must contribute towards making sure that the economy protects Namibians by placing them on a prosperous trajectory, newly appointed governor Johannes !Gawaxab said.

!Gawaxab said this in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, shortly after his appointment into the BoN’s top post.

!Gawaxab, who also chairs the high-level panel on the Namibian economy replaced Iipumbu Shiimi who took up a Cabinet role as the new Finance Minister last month.

The new governor expressed humility and gratitude for the confidence the appointing authority has in him.

“I need to first thank the President [Hage Geingob] for the confidence [and opportunity] bestowed upon me to serve the nation. We are facing difficult times and as the Bank of Namibia, we need to towards making sure that we have got an economy that is not only protecting Namibia but that we have got an economy that is advancing and provides some prosperity for Namibians,” !Gawagab said candidly.

Asked what he brings to the table, he pointed to his vast experience in the financial sector.

“[I bring] quite a lot of leadership [to the table] and understanding in the financial sector and ideas,” he said.

According !Gawaxab, the precarious financial state that the country finds itself in and other challenges it faces requires smart ideas.

“What we need now is smart ideas to advance and protect the nation,” he said.

On his immediate preoccupation, once he assumes the role officially, he retorted “no I’ll have to wait until the 1st of June”.

On Namibia’s continued reliance on South Africa, particularly the current peg that exists between the Namibian Dollar and South African Rand, !Gawagab indicated that the peg has worked in Namibia’s interest.

He sees no need to de-link the Namibian Dollar.

“My understanding from the previous governor is that currently it [peg] works for us. The benefits of staying in the peg arrangement works for the country better than staying outside,” he said.

A currency peg is a policy in which a national government sets a specific fixed exchange rate for its currency with a foreign currency.

Pegging a currency stabilises the exchange rate between countries, in this case between Namibia and South Africa, from whom the former exports around 70 per cent of goods and services.

According to reports, !Gawaxab had been touted for BoN’s governorship since 2015.

He is also said to be close friends with Geingob, the appointing authority.

