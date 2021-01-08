The Directorate of Education in the Kavango East Region has secured funds to repair the roofs of three classrooms damaged during heavy rains at the Uvhungu-vhungu Combined School (CS) in December.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, education director Fanuel Kapapero said the directorate has secured about N.dollars 100 000 to be used for the renovation of the three classrooms.

The school is located some six kilometres east of Rundu.

The director said directorate’s planning division and the Ministry of Works and Transport have determined that three classrooms have to be renovated following a storm in the area just before Christmas. The roof of one of the classrooms was blown off and three classrooms subsequently flooded.

“As soon as we receive the confirmation letter for the funds we will appoint contractors to immediately repair those classrooms,” Kapapero said.

The school’s principal, Peter Vaino told Nampa just after the incident the damage was serious and the classrooms would have to be renovated before schools open for the year or they would be able to use the classrooms.

Some 120 learners attend classes in the block out of the 398 learners the school has in total.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has announced that schools will open on 26 January instead of next week due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

