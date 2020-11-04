Education, employment creation and agriculture dominant on Epukiro candidates’ agenda

Candidates vying for Epukiro constituency’s councillor position have highlighted education, employment creation and agriculture as important for the constituency’s development.

National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), the Swapo Party and independent candidate Sandie Tjaronda will compete for the position in the local authority elections slated for 25 November.

PDM’s Jacqueline Makono told Nampa in a recent interview she will prioritise the improvement of agriculture, youth employment and education if elected.

Makono said the three areas seem to be neglected as there is a lack of agricultural projects and incentives, while the majority of the youth are unemployed and there is no vocational education in the constituency.

Tjaronda said areas such as health, education, agriculture, housing, infrastructure development, environmental conservation and resettlement will get his attention.

He said the constituency suffers from a developmental deficit and that can be attributed to structural and policy challenges.

“The quest for development will require deliberate targeted interventions,” Tjaronda said.

On his part, Itele Kambirongo from IPC said he will focus on the improvement of educational programmes in schools.

“I will create an exchange programme for learners with other schools in the country. Motivational speeches and parental involvement will be key as well,” Kambirongo added.

The Swapo party’s Piniel Packy Pakarae told Nampa his prime target in terms of development is to change the administration in the constituency office.

Pakarae said he would involve villages in the Constituency Development Committee (CDC) by forming a Local Development Committee (LCD).

“The LDC will comprise representation from all villages, unlike the current CDC which consists of Omaueuonjanda residents only,” Pakarae said.

Nudo’s Kenikejanda Kandetu said people are tired of Swapo in Epukiro as no development is taking place in the constituency.

“Nudo will be the only party to bring change to Epukiro as it will fight corruption in regional governance. I will promote business initiatives, youth employment and electrifying of all villages through renewable energy,” Kandetu said.

He further said that network coverage needs to be strengthened in Epukiro, while more clinics are also needed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency