Education Ministry in consultations to re-open schools for learners sooner

The ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is in consultations with various education stakeholders to consider re-opening of schools soon than 03 August 2020 as it was announced before.

A media statement issued on Wednesday by the ministry said, the ministry had in-depth meetings on Monday 11 May 2020 with Education directors for professional development and it was successful.

It says that the ministry also had meetings on Tuesday with private schools and part-time tuition centers, and similar meetings were also held with the ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare as well Namibia National Teachers Union and Namibia National Student Organisation to find suitable ways for schools to re-open.

“These consultations are necessary in order to raise awareness amongst all stakeholders, seek for their buy-in and create ownership of the decisions that may be taken to ensure the best outcomes for all involved,” reads the statement.

It added that the deliberations and decision making meetings will continue at the highest level of government, and then an announcement will be made. Thus the ministry is appealing to the public to remain calm and allow those involved in the decision making to finish the process before an announcement is made.

Last week, the ministry announced that schools will only re-open on 03 August 2020 to learners for face to face learning, but teachers and other stuff members in the ministry returned to work on 05 May 2020.

Namibian schools have been closed since March 2020 due Corona virus outbreak, when the country recorded two cases of the Romanian couple.

This led to President Hage Geingob declaring a six months state of emergency that restricted movements and public gatherings around the country to stop and suppress the spread of the virus.

Namibia have so far reported 16 cases of Corona virus and 11 people have recovered, no Corona virus related death have been recorded yet and currently only five active cases are in the country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency